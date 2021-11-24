Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03.

