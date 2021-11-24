Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.