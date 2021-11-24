Antiample Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,052.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Antiample Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

