AO World’s (AOWDF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

