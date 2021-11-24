apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.85 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $9.07 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,608,551% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.