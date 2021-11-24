Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $146.79. 50,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,358. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

