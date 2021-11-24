Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.90

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 1963592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.31).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Appreciate Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.32. The stock has a market cap of £42.86 million and a P/E ratio of 50.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

About Appreciate Group (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

