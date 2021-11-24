Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $167.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $117.31 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

