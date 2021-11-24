Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.22

Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.