Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.22

Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APYX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.