AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,035 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVC stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

