AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,419 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTOS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.