AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 60.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 71,013 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

