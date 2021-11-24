AQR Capital Management LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Orion Energy Systems worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OESX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

