AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 674.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

