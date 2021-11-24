AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fluidigm by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLDM opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $333.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

