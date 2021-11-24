ARCA biopharma (ABIO) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is one of 38 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ARCA biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARCA biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma Competitors 196 712 1173 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 21.73%. Given ARCA biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARCA biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% ARCA biopharma Competitors -1,676.93% 85.35% -19.25%

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A -$9.74 million -1.43 ARCA biopharma Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 53.11

ARCA biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ARCA biopharma competitors beat ARCA biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

