Arden Trust Co Purchases 435 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

