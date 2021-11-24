Arden Trust Co Sells 502 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

