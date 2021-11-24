Arden Trust Co Sells 546 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

