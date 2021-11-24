Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $210.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

