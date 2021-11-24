Arionum Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Arionum has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $90,199.76 and approximately $57.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.61 or 0.07448978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00365905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.88 or 0.01030988 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00084199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.88 or 0.00420042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00450452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005853 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

