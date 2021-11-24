Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.31 ($8.31).

AT1 opened at €5.92 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.47. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

