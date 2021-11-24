Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 4.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 3,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 698,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.