Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.09.

ARWR opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

