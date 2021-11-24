ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

ASGN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. 136,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,720. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.31. ASGN has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $8,475,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

