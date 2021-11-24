Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $219,000 Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,544. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

