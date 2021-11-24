Asset Management Corp IL ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,417. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

