Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.76. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,649. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $257.86 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

