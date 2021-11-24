Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 101 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,264. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $422.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

