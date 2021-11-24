Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

