Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

