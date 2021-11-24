Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
AURA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
About Aura Biosciences
