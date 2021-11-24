Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

AURA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

