Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 563,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.