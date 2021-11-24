Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $355.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $252.60 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

