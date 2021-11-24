Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $310.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as low as $252.21 and last traded at $257.31, with a volume of 96139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.