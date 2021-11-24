Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.98-5.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of ADSK traded down $56.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.01. The company had a trading volume of 256,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,880. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $252.60 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

