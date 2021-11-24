AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 20,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 940,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1,776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

