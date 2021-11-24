Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

