Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.