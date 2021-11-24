Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 324,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

