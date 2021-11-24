AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

AvePoint stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.