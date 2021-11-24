Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 6.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $309.07 and last traded at $306.04. Approximately 27,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,724,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

