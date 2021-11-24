AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,495 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 465.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 231,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 111.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 185.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 174,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

