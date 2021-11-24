Axel Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 197.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 4.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,219 shares of company stock valued at $74,394,066.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. 102,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,308,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

