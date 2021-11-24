Axie Infinity Price Tops $142.51 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $8.68 billion and approximately $877.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

