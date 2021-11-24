Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

