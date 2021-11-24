Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

