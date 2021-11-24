Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,042 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

RPV opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

