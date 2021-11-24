Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 782 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.