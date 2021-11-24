Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.