AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.51. AZEK has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

